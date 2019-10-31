Today’s Birthday (10/31/19). Your profitable ventures flower this year. Provide dedicated and reliable communication to maximize benefits. A creative breakthrough this winter motivates a change of destination Adapt to a financial challenge next summer before your exploration reveals amazing treasures. Accept stewardship of your bountiful garden.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about an educational adventure that you’re planning. Get tickets in advance to save. Consider your budget and plan carefully for the best experience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow shared accounts. Miscommunications between partners with Mercury retrograde can interrupt and frustrate. Guard patience over the next three weeks. Clarify mistakes right away. Connect with humor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep equipment in working order. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing your physical routines. Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home with Mercury retrograde. Review old papers, photos and possessions. Make repairs before things break. Revise household infrastructure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, invoices and collections with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Revise and refine your message. Avoid misunderstandings with Mercury retrograde. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Re-establish old bonds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Consider transitions, past and future. Nurture old friends and connections over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Team misunderstandings could cause delays. Review professional data closely with Mercury retrograde. Guard against communication breakdowns. Back up hard drives, important documents and archives.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make educational plans and itineraries for later exploration with Mercury retrograde. Reduce travel and shipping over three weeks. Communicate thoughtfully. Keep confidences. Make deadlines.