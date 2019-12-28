TOPEKA
1. Noon Year's Eve
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.
Price: $15-$17
Celebrate New Year's Eve during the 8th annual Noon Year's Eve. The balloon drop will be at noon. Families attending will receive a breakfast buffet, science activities and a party kit. Tickets must be purchased in advance from KCDC's website. For more information: https://kansasdiscovery.org/
MANHATTAN
2. Little Apple New Year's Eve
When: 11 a.m.-midnight
Where: Aggieville, 12th and Moro St., Manhattan
Price: Free
Celebrate New Year's Eve in Manhattan with a wide variety of events, including a donation drive, an art viewing, trolley rides, karaoke, live music, ball drop from Rally House. For more information and a full list of events: https://bit.ly/2rkUOyo
TOPEKA
3. New Year's Eve ball drop in NOTO
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: NOTO Arts Center, 935 N. Kansas Ave.
Price: $15-$60
Watch the ball drop in NOTO this year. Activities include a NOTO crawl 50/50 drawings, prize baskets and more. Two price packages are available for this event including a ball drop experience package and the whole experience package. For more information: https://bit.ly/2SmQJF0
LAWRENCE
4. American Aquarium at The Granada
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2
Where: The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Price: $15-$18
American Aquarium is a rock and roll, and alternative country band that writes songs filled with biographical lyrics about last calls, lost love and long horizons. For more information: https://bit.ly/2Q94kNy
TOPEKA
5. Laugh Lines
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.
Price: $10
Laugh Lines is an improv show that features comedy sketches and audience participation games that are sure to make the audience laugh. For more information: https://bit.ly/2PQ1qOH
LAWRENCE
6. New Year's Day Run
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 1
Where: Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Price: Free
Join the running community during this New Year's Day Run. A 1-mile and a 5K run or walk are options available for all ages. For more information: https://bit.ly/2tLzDGJ
TOPEKA
7. TARC's Winter Wonderland
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 29-31
Where: 3435 S.E. East Edge Road
Price: $10 suggested donation
Catch the last few days of TARC's Winter Wonderland. Enjoy the 2-mile drive through a holiday light display that benefits TARC. For more information: https://bit.ly/2sXE1Sm
BALDWIN CITY
8. Kansas Belle Dinner Train
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31-midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1
Where: Kansas Bell Dinner Train, 1515 High St., Baldwin City
Price: $32-$58
Take a train ride while enjoying a murder mystery show. The train ride includes a five-course dinner, a three-hour ride with the murder mystery show being optional. For more information: https://bit.ly/2ESVEFD
TOPEKA
9. Sally and the Hurts at The Wheel Barrel
When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: The Wheel Barrel, 925 N. Kansas Ave.
Price: Free
Sally and the Hurts is a folk roots band based out of Manhattan. They will be kicking off the new year with a performance at The Wheel Barrel. For more information: https://bit.ly/35QdHbr
TOPEKA
10. Zoo Animals Live
When: 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2
Where: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.
Price: Free
Meet some of the Topeka Zoo's animals and learn the difference between animal fact and fiction. For more information: https://bit.ly/35MA1CV