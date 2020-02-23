The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 620-665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

GUARDIANS OF THE CHILDREN will be holding their annual Kids Day at the Hutchinson Zoo on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be helping set up tables, run activities like games, the cake walk, the raffle, and helping set up and tear down. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, no known record of child/domestic violence history, must be able to stand and interact with the general public.

RENO CO. COURTHOUSE ELEVATOR OPERATORS are needed Monday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or 2-5 p.m. Volunteers must be good-natured, able to work with the public, be dependable, be able to stand for their volunteer shift, and be able to successfully operate the elevator after training.

RENO CO. EARLY HEAD START Volunteers are needed to be preschool classroom assistants. Volunteers will have a background check and TB test completed. Volunteers should have a love of children, and be willing to help read stories, socialize, play, wipe tables, make copies, prep materials, etc. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Volunteers will be able to set their schedule anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

RENO CO. DEPT OF AGING/FRIENDS IN ACTION-Substitute Van Drivers/Grocery Deliverers and Shoppers for Reno County wide grocery delivery service. Van Driver volunteers must have a valid KS Driver's License, a cell phone for communication while out in the county, a high school GED or Diploma, a good driving record, pass a background check, possess working knowledge of roads in Reno County, and be able to physically assisting with loading and unloading groceries. Volunteer Deliverer needed to ride with van driver to assist with grocery drop off. Volunteer Shoppers are also needed to meet at the grocery store to shop for groceries and help load them onto the van.

HUTCHINSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY is needing volunteers to help in their gift shop at the hospital. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday in the morning and afternoon. Volunteers will greet customers, and help them purchase items. Volunteers will use a cash register to do so. Volunteers are also needed at the Same Day Surgery waiting room desk. Volunteers will assist families in the waiting room and assist the staff as needed.

SALVATION ARMY is looking for volunteers to help in the office with filing, etc. each weekday morning. They are also looking for volunteers to help answer calls for the emergency assistance program, look up information on a computer, fill out request forms and give to a case manager. Volunteers must have customer service experience, ability to hear well and answer the phone in a timely manner, be able to sit for a longer amount of time or be up and down at times, understand HIPAA laws or be willing to learn them, and willing to work with a computer. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays.