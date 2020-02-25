More than 300 community members ate all they could and more at the Pratt Optimists Club Pancake Dinner last Wednesday at the Pratt Community College cafeteria.

“We’ve been doing this a long time,” said club president Steve Blankenship. “The Pratt Optimist Club began in June of 1947, and this pancake and sausage feed has always been one of our main fundraisers.”

Blankenship said that all funds raised from the annual event go towards helping youth-based programs in and around the City of Pratt.

“We give scholarships for a local Optimist essay contest each year, plus other opportunities that the club votes on each year,” Blankenship said.

The Pratt club also uses pancake funds to help provide two community-wide bicycle giveaway events each year.

“We give away 75 to 100 new and refurbished bikes to youth in our community at each of these events, one in December and one in May, each year,” Blankenship said.

The club currently has 16 active members, almost all of whom were in house at the annual pancake feed in their bright yellow aprons, serving up stacks of pancakes and juicy sausages, monitoring syrup crocks and making sure that no-one went away hungry.

The club was assisted by Pratt Jag-K students from USD 382 in providing drinks for each person and picking up empty plates when finished.