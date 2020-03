David R. and Kathryn Ann Yoder announce the birth of Matthias James Yoder, born March 6, 2020, in Yoder. The family is welcomed home by siblings Josiah David, 7, Katrina Joann, 5, and Karianna Marie, 3.

Grandparents are Harley and RuthAnn Yoder, and Roman and Kathleen Yoder. Great-grandparents are Wilma Schrock and Katie Yoder.