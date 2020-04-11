Today’s Birthday (04/11/20). Lucrative professional opportunities abound this year. Rely on support from your powerful team. Summer travel deviations lead you to rediscover domestic pleasures before resolving a work challenge. Shift directions with a creative project next winter, leading you to take new territory. Expand and grow your career.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Set the pace. An exploration could take an unexpected detour. Go for endurance over speed. Turn down expensive options. Stay on a practical path.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Bring your skills to a collaborative endeavor. Watch for pitfalls or obstacles. Plan moves in advance. Share perspectives for a wider view.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect. Coordination team efforts for maximum reach. Get the word out to a wider circle. Grow social skills with practice. Have fun with friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work. Take physical action to get projects complete. Others are impressed. You know what to do. Small changes can reap big rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Spend time with someone beloved. Things may not go as planned. Talk about practical solutions and useful ideas. Keep a sense of humor. Discuss possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make changes at home to adapt to new circumstances. Shop for best value and quality. Get only what you need. Avoid the temptation to overindulge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Plot and make plans. Collaborate with someone interesting and fun. Stay flexible and choose the most practical path. Connect and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a lucrative deal. Talk about the practical details of your plan. Invest in your career. Meet deadlines and keep your customers satisfied.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like hot water and good food. Have patience with others. Focus on the basics. Less interference is better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Think about the changes you’d like to make. Plan upcoming purchases and renovations. Shop carefully to get the best deal. Imagine and envision perfection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork helps you around an unexpected obstacle. Make an important connection. Listen and follow instructions carefully. Network to share resources and information.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus to manage a professional challenge. Your quick action can have lucrative impacts. Stick to practical priorities. Heed the voice of experience. Produce satisfying results.