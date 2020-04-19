Today’s Birthday (04/19/20). Expand your educational and cultural understanding this year. Professional growth requires focus and discipline. A shift in shared financial priorities leads to flowering communication and connection. Consider new destinations. Prepare for winter income shortages before shared accounts gain value. Investigate a fascination or passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — This month has profit potential under the Taurus Sun. Don’t fund a flimsy scheme. Avoid risk or speculation. Find creative ways to increase income.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re in charge this month. Your self-confidence increases with the Sun in your sign. You’re in your own element. You have a natural advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish up old business. Productivity behind closed doors suits your mood, with the Sun in Taurus. For four weeks, allow more time for quiet contemplation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn and study. Community connections provide a support network. Enjoy group efforts over the next month under the Taurus Sun. You’re especially popular. Socialize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do the numbers. Advance your professional agenda this month. Your career blossoms, with the Sun in Taurus. Take action for what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared support. Cook up a little romance. Savor an adventurous exploration this month. Travel and education beckons. Expand your influence and territory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health and wellness. This month could get especially lucrative for shared endeavors, with the Sun in Taurus. Collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Partnership pays off, especially this month. Strengthen collaborative bonds with shared experiences, care and support. Love and creativity inspire and grow under the Taurus Sun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters hold your attention. Your work is especially in demand this month, with the Sun in Taurus. Physical action gets results. Nurture your health.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative and clever. Someone you like finds that attractive. Put your actions where your heart is, with the Sun in Taurus. Let love lead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow. Get into home renovation this month. You’re creative and motivated for domestic improvements. Fix up your surroundings. Prioritize family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take leadership for the results you want. Write your ideas and possibilities. Communication channels are wide open, with the Taurus Sun this month. Get creative.