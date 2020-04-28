Brook Hamilton, a senior at Skyline High School near Pratt, is the recipient of the 2020 Chapter IF P.E.O. $500 Scholarship. Hamilton is the daughter of Tracy and Jennifer Hamilton. She plans to attend Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Missouri this fall to major in Elementary Education.

At Skyline High School she has been a member of National Honor Society and Pep Club. She is a Certified Para Educator and was nominated for the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award of Excellence. She participated in the Skyline High School Internship Program job-shadowing elementary teachers. Hamilton is also a Skyline Schools tutor. Outside of school she is active in her church as well as working.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic education organization working to provide women increased opportunities for higher education. In addition to local scholarships, P.E.O. supports Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri and five educational projects: Educational Loan Fund, International Peace Scholarship, Program for Continuing Education, Scholar Awards for advanced study and research, and STAR Scholarships for high school senior women to attend an accredited post-secondary institution.