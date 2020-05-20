Today’s Birthday (05/20/20). Fortune blesses your shared coffers this year. Travels and studies advance with discipline and coordination. Resolve a partnership challenge this summer for a powerful income boost. Modify directions with family finances. Make personal changes next winter, before falling in love again. Support each other to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Power on for communication and networking, with Gemini Sun. You can see for miles and miles. Creativity unveils innovative solutions. Edit, write and broadcast.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Resources flow in with greater energy and velocity over the next month under the Sun in Gemini. Get into a lucrative phase. Take advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re settling into a powerful groove, under the Gemini Sun. Use your confidence, skills and talents for good. Animate and energize a passion project.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Transition projects this month. Get into a productive, private phase, with the Sun in Gemini. Envision and imagine new possibilities. Align systems. Revamp and prepare.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular. Group participation thrives for you this month under the Gemini Sun. Discover an unexpected windfall or option. Coordinate and collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — New professional opportunities arise. Take advantage of a surprising development to grow you career over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Focus on practicalities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore new ways to expand your influence. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution. Save energy and resources. Learn valuable skills, tricks and techniques.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can be a powerhouse to benefit joint finances. Pour energy into building and growing family fortunes this month, with the Sun in Gemini. Collaborate closely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover renewed romance and partnership over the next month. The Gemini Sun energizes collaboration. Coordinate practical priorities by uniting forces. Face a challenge together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Prioritize health, fitness and growing strength and endurance, with Sun in Gemini. Energize your workout routine. Prepare delicious treats.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Energize your romance, fun and family, with the Sun in Gemini this month. Be receptive to innovation. Practice frugality. Discover unexpected value and hidden gifts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication benefits your endeavors. Focus on family priorities this month. Look at the situation from another view. Consider consequences carefully. The Gemini Sun illuminates domestic improvements.