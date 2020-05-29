Bill Pittenger and Deloris (Dee) Dietz were married June 13, 1970, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in WaKeeney, Ks. Bill is a retired auto-body technician and worked over 50 years in Salina and McPherson. Dee was the office manager/secretary-treasurer for Royal Tire Company for over 30 years. She is currently employed by Pomp's Tire Service as an administrative assistant. Bill and Dee have one son, Darren (Michele), and their grandchildren are Nicholas Domann, Kearstin and Jarrett Pittenger. To celebrate their anniversary, a short trip was taken earlier this year.