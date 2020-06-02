Today’s Birthday (06/02/20). Align forces for common gain this year. Reinforce important connections with disciplined coordination. Working out a compromise with your partner leads to a hefty income boost. Shift directions with shared finances this summer, inspiring winter introspection before a romantic epiphany. Love is the answer.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study the numbers for greater power with shared finances. Transfers and shipments could see delays. Monitor closely to adapt to changes. Methodically prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your temper, even if your partner is not listening or doing things your way. Allow extra patience as people process things differently. Provide space and kindness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action to reduce chaos levels and avoid accidents. Avoid controversy or fuss. Passions flair and fizzle. Prioritize health and wellness. Relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Have patience with loved ones, especially. Try new perspectives. Routines get tested. Roll with it as much as possible; even delays or misunderstandings. Prioritize love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home matters take priority. Clean messes and reinforce household systems. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Preserve heirlooms and photos. Make plans and implement later.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study new developments. Don’t rush into anything. Listen to skeptics and supporters alike. Prepare your case after reviewing considerations, background and implications. Patiently research.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money. Old assumptions get challenged. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Wait for better conditions to launch. Grow in new directions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Use your talents for good. Work on personal projects that satisfy your heart and spirit. Build strong foundations. Stifle rebellious tendencies and do the homework.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet. Avoid frivolous expense, publicity, travel or controversy. Enjoy private indulgences like a good story with something delicious. Find tranquility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with friends and allies. Make plans for later implementation. Guard against impetuous decisions or expense. Review options and get expert feedback. Connect and listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider new career opportunities over the next few days. Don’t take action yet. Postpone gratification. Avoid expensive or risky propositions. Make plans and dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Armchair explorations lead down fascinating tunnels. Discover brilliant ideas, vistas and tricks. Avoid risk or controversy. Study options and make plans for later adventures.