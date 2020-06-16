Today’s Birthday (06/16/20). Collaboration produces results this year. Dedicate steady efforts to invest and explore new horizons. Surpass an obstacle with your partner for lucrative reward. Revise shared financial plans this summer to adapt to personal changes, before fun and romance delight your winter. Unite forces for love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem with an income source. Get creative and work smarter. Resolve practical details. You’re uncovering new data. Adapt budgets and plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own imagination. Confer with your team. Stay patient with a resister. Listen to all considerations. Check your course. A solution surprises.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to clarify your direction. List potential costs or problems. Consider from a higher perspective. Meditate on the results you would love. What’s missing?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with friends to resolve a community problem. Strengthen the basics before getting fancy. Your team comes to the rescue. Resupply locally. Pull together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — It may take extraordinary measures to keep deadlines and agreements. Stay in communication. Get support when necessary. Ask for what you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational challenges require extra attention. Find creative solutions to logistical breakdowns with travels and studies. Discover unexpected silver linings. Necessity is the mother of invention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together to adapt to a shared financial change. Old assumptions get challenged. Discover an error, as well as a brilliant yet unusual solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen bonds between you and your partner. Work together to navigate tricky waters. Change direction intuitively. Share the load. Protect and support each other.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Exercise feeds your mind, body and spirit. A challenge with your health or physical performance has your attention. Provide extra nutritional support and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a creative challenge or breakdown without losing your temper and consider it a victory. Share extra compassion with your closest ones. Discover surprising solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Manage practical logistics at home. Make structural repairs to keep systems flowing. Strengthen and build improvements for family comfort. Support each other through changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — The story you’re writing takes an unexpected plot twist. Communication breakdowns lead to messes. Clean them up as quickly as possible. Edit your messages carefully.