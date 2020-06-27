The All-Saints Episcopal Church of Pratt invites everyone to experience a spiritual revival, 7 p.m., Sunday, June 28 at the Pratt Municipal Building.

The event was postponed from an original date of May 3 due to the coronavirus, but may now be held under new state guidelines. Safety measures such as social distancing will be observed with seating arrangements during the revival. Those planning to attend are asked to wear masks, if possible.

Pratt’s home-town musical group Fiddlin’ Around will provide well-known gospel music, some as a sing-along songs for audience participation. Revival speakers include Rev. Karen Lemon, Vicar of All Saints Episcopal Church, Pratt and The Rt. Rev. Mark Cowell, Bishop Diocese of Western Kansas, based in Larned.

A free-will offering will benefit mission projects of the church.