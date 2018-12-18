Total costs for the repairs to the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake after the Labor Day flood are still being tabulated.

The exact price to repair all the flood damage at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake has not been set but Doug Freund, county road and bridge supervisor told commissioners last week that it would take a substantial amount of money to complete those repairs after more than 8.5 inches of water overtopped the lake on Labor Day.

Freund said that Kirkham Michael, county consulting engineers, are working on plans for repairs. Some preliminary drawings for the inlet and outlet have been completed and commissioners approved $10,000 for those plans.

Construction on the office in the county recycling center, also a Labor Day flood casualty, has been completed and the staff has moved into the new facility, said Jason Winkel, county landfill manager. Some final work on a railing on top of the office needs to be finished. The final office project bill from Eric Nystrom was higher than expected.

Other work is also underway at the recycle center. A heater in the drive through area failed and had to be replaced. Cost of the heater was $600. Some work needs to be done on the garage doors. They are used 100 times a day, Winkel said.

A new scale house office at the landfill is under consideration. There is termite damage in the building walls. The wall have gotten so thin, Winkel said he could push a pencil through the wall and some trimmer string on an edger went through the wall last summer.

Local businessman and property owner Dale Withers presented a possible new location for county EMS, fire station and county shop and storage. As part of his presentation, Withers presented a map of the area with proposed buildings inserted. The map was prepared by local company EBH Engineering.

Withers asked the commissioners where else in the county could they find a property that could offer the same thing he could offer. Withers owns several pieces of property north of U.S. 54 and east of Fincham Street between Walmart and Pratt Community College.

The property has access from Cooper Street, Fincham Street and Maple Street. Withers said no one could build the buildings cheaper than he could. Ownership of the property and buildings would have to be worked out but Withers said he wants to lease the property. However, he did say ownership was negotiable.

Commissioner David Ward said the area would be an ideal location. Determining the size of the buildings would be a first step in the process. The commissioners will review the proposition and come back to it at a later meeting.

Dwane DeWeese has been spearheading an effort to get the county to share the revenue from the two wind farms. He proposes giving $150,000 each to USD 382 Pratt, USD 438 Skyline and Pratt Community College. As part of that effort, superintendents from both Pratt and Skyline have presented what they would do with the money.