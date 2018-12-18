The Skyline Thunderbirds had a dominate 65-29 victory over the Fowler Goldbugs.

It took a while for the Skyline High School boys basketball team to wake up Friday, but when they did, they dominated Fowler with a convincing 65-29 win over the Goldbugs Dec. 14 at Skyline.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 14 all. Then the team started playing like they have in past games. They got aggressive on defense and started creating turnovers. By the end of the second quarter, they held Fowler to just two more points and were ahead 33-16 at the half.

“They just needed to wake up. We were not playing with the same fire we had before,” said coach Kenny Eddy.

One of the keys of the game was the full court man to man defense that was very successful and held Fowler to just 13 points for the entire second half.

“I called them out and they responded,” Eddy said.

With the commanding lead, Eddy was able to give everyone some playing time. Everyone got to play at least a little bit. Getting everyone on the floor allowed Eddy to keep rotating fresh bodies. That gave the younger players valuable experience and it kept the starters on their toes as well. Everybody wanted to get in the game and it kept the starters accountable.

Skyline is now 6-0 for the season. Four of those games have been blowouts. Keeping the team motivated to keep up their in- tensity has not been a big challenge for Eddy. He said the team doesn’t seem to get the credit they deserve as a good team. That motivates the boys to show skeptics what they can do.

“Most of the guys have a chip on their shoulder. Skyline doesn’t get much respect,” Eddy said. “I don’t have to do a whole lot. They are very competitive. We just do one game at a time. We’re out there trying to prove something every game.”

Leading the charge for the T-Birds was Eliazar Carrasaco who had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Cade Swonger contributed 11 points but the scoring is pretty balanced. There are four or five players scoring 8 to 11 points each game.

The team has great leadership. Sam Fisher and Steve Fisher have both been great leaders. Some of the guys that don’t get in the game much, like Ryan Adams, has also shown good leadership skills for the team.

Skyline’s perfect record is going to be tested Dec. 18 when they travel to Lyons for a non-conference game. They have guys that are used to playing some really good competition, Eddy said.

“Lyons will be a big test. Lyons is a much bigger school than we are. They are used to playing much tougher competition,” Eddy said. “We have to bring the same level they (Lyons) are used to. I think we’ll stay in our aggressive man to man defense. But if we need to change, we will.”

Stats:

Total Points: Eliazar Carrasco-19, Cade Swonger-11, Mark Schmidt-10, Sam Fisher-9, Steve Fisher-5, Nik Montgomery-5, Tyler Wray-3, Colby Shriver-2, Colton Gatton-1.

Three pointers: Swonger-3 (9 points), Schmidt-2 (6 points).

Turnovers: 12.