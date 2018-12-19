Kansas State University senior Dean Wade, a St. John native and outstanding basketball player, may be out for the season due to an injury in the Saturday game against Georgia State.

Kansas State senior forward Dean Wade will be out for an undetermined period of time after suffering a right leg or foot injury in the second half of Saturday night’s game against Georgia State, Kansas State coach Bruce Weber announced Sunday evening in a news release.

Wade is a St. John, Kansas native where he was a standout in high school. He was voted Big 12 Pre-Season Athlete of the Year this year, but hopes for a stellar season have dimmed with this injury.

Wade, who went into the game as the Wildcats’ leading scorer, had to be helped off the court in obvious pain with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left in the Wildcats’ 71-59 victory at Bramlage Coliseum. He couldn’t put any weight on his right leg and did not return to the bench after going to the locker room.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for Dean and his family,” Weber said. “He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year.

“I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong.”

Wade missed all but a few minutes of the Wildcats’ postseason run to the NCAA Elite Eight last year with a foot injury, but he was a first-team all-Big 12 selection after averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. As the lone returning player from the first team, he was selected this year’s Big 12 preseason player of the year.

Wade has started all nine games for the Wildcats (7- 2) this season, averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds with 3.2 assists. He had 12 points and nine rebounds against Georgia State before going down.

Weber said after the game that Wade did not appear to have any broken bones, but that he would have an MRI on Sunday.

K-State next plays host to Southern Mississippi (7-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.