The Angels of Mercy tree is the winner of the Filley Art Museum Festival of Trees, Wreaths and Decorations.

The “Angels of Mercy” tree is the winner at the Vernon Filley Art Galley 2018 Festival of Trees, Wreaths and Decorations. The ‘Angel’s’ tree, decorated by Diane Bodenhamer, Karen Smith and Judy Doyle, features photos of area residents who have served as nurses over the decades in the Pratt area in hospitals, schools, offices, public health, military and more. Various nurse decorations, including a big doll on the top, help decorate this special tree that is flanked by a large nurse doll and wooden banister post with a nurses cap on top.

Receiving honorable mention were “Dreaming of a White Christmas” that was covered in cotton bolls and other natural materials found in the county and decorated by Cassie Goyen, Teri Briggeman and Terra Eubank, honoring the Next GINeration Cotton Gin on the east side of Cullison.

Also receiving honorable mention was the tree decorated by Lisa Perez Miller with “Grandma’s Favorite Recipes: Celebrating with Cookies, Candy & Holiday Cheer. Miller created the tree in honor of her grandmother Ella Ranabargar. It features Ella’s recipe cards for cookie and candy, lights, big candy shaped decorations and lots of red, her grandmothers favorite color.

All of the contest entries are still on display at the museum, and can be enjoyed, along with Christmas music at the Vernon Filley’s last Friday “Music at the Museum” from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on December 21. Holiday music is performed by local musicians.

Admission to the art museum is free through January 4, 2019 due to donations by Peoples Bank, Maydew Thibault Optometry, Pratt Energy and Bolen Office Supply. Music events are sponsored by Main Street Dental.