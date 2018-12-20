Luke and Caitlin Laha open cafe, Lunchroom Cafe, and Old School Outfitters, in Iuka.

Hunters coming to Pratt County and people looking for a good place to eat lunch now have a new place to go, Old School Outfitters in Iuka. Luke and Caitlin Laha, the owners of this new venture, celebrated a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week. Both are no strangers to the outdoor industry.

Both Lahas have a lifetime of experience in the outdoors. Luke grew up hunting waterfowl and turkeys in Oklahoma with his Grandpa Henry and chasing upland birds in Kansas with his father Jeff Laha. Caitlin has been involved in the outdoor industry her whole life. She remembers going on goose hunts with her father Scott, as a young girl and accommodating hunting groups at her parents’ guide service since she was 5 years old. Together, the Laha’s passion has always been about the outdoors and giving back to the heartland of Kansas.

Last year, the couple approached the Iuka City Council and asked if they would be interested in selling the old K-8 grade school to turn it into a hunting service, café, and coffee shop. Marsha Giggy, Mayor of Iuka, was “excited that the building is going to be used for such a good purpose.” Since then, with the help of family and friends, the Laha’s dream has become a reality.

During the grand opening, tours of the school were given and to say that there have been changes made is an understatement. The four class rooms have been split into two and turned into eight bedrooms with two queen beds, each room having its own theme. The music room is now a master suite with a king bed and private library and office space, the cafeteria is the café and coffee shop, the stage is a conference room that seats up to 30 people, and the half of the old gym is now the entertainment room for guest to enjoy each other’s company. The lodge has 17 beds and can sleep up to 34 people. The old secretary’s office has been transformed into a Pro Shop, which currently has apparel and home- made jelly.

The school also houses The Lunchroom Café and Coffee, which serves breakfast and lunch. The specialty is one-of-a-kind sandwiches on homemade bread, but they also offer daily breakfast and lunch specials that change weekly. The Lunchroom is open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Saturday’s 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To keep up to date on their weekly specials, follow them on Facebook.

Old School Outfitters and The Lunchroom Café is open to the public and is available for lodging, special meals, weekend events, or coffee with friends. Iuka is a few miles north of Pratt on U.S. Highway 281.

For more information or to book a hunt, visit www.oldschoolhunts.com or find them on facebook. Rooms for lodging may be booked only on Airbnb.