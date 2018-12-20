Pratt High School boys basketball team lose double overtime game against Nickerson.

The Greenback boys played a tough game against Nickerson going into double overtime and losing 44-51.

It was a pretty low scoring first half for both teams but the Greenbacks were able to start off ahead and end the first quarter 10-6. Nickerson came back in the 2nd quarter and they went into halftime tied at 15.

“I thought we defended really well,” said PHS coach Chris Battin. “We held them to 15 points in the first half, we'll take that anytime.”

It continued to be a close game after halftime. Pratt was down five points in the third quarter, 24-29. The Greenbacks were able to close the scoring gap in the fourth quarter and tie the game to push it into overtime.

The teams ended the first five minutes of overtime with another tied score to move into a second overtime.

The Greenbacks’ defense wasn’t enough to beat Nickerson and they came out victorious over Pratt with a score of 44-51

"We missed some close shots and struggled from the free throw line,” Battin said of his team. “We had a hard time turning their turnovers into transition points. We forced turnovers but we didn’t get them turned into two points on our side.”

The boys travel to Hays on Tuesday to compete in their last game before winter break.

Battin says the team will work on press offense and transition defense to prepare for the upcoming game against Hays.

“They are going to press the ball like crazy and shoot numerous threes and try to press us all over the floor,” Battin said.

PHS Scoring: Kolm 14,Evert 9, Schrag 7, Winsor 7, Bolen 5, Shanline 2