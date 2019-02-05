Pratt High School boys basketball team won 49-46 on January 31.

It was a close game for the Greenback boys basketball team last Thursday, January 31, beating the Lyons Lions by only a three point margin, 49-46.

“In the first quarter, we got off to a great start. We executed our sets very well and got good shots,” said PHS head coach Chris Battin.

Pratt’s first quarter was one of their best of the season. They scored 23 points and their defense held Lyons to only 10.

The Greenbacks had a scoring drought in the second quarter, only scoring 2 points. Lyons was able to catch up and they entered halftime 25-20.

“We have to find ways to score with every combination on the floor, and we have to eliminate our long scoring droughts,” said Battin.

Pratt picked back up in the third quarter, maintaining their lead from the previous quarter.

Lyons continued to fight their way to the top until the final buzzer, but it wasn’t enough to catch Pratt. The Greenbacks won 49-46.

“We have many highs and lows. If we can find a way to put four quarters together on the same night with everyone on the same page, we can be very dangerous,” said Battin.

The boys travel to Nickerson tomorrow to take on the Panthers.

PHS Scoring: Bolen 18, Winsor 11, Shanline 10, Bates 4, Evert 3, Wilson 3