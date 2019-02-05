Skyline High School boys basketball team, led by 2019 Homecoming King Nik Montgomery's 16 points, goes to 15-1 for the season after a big win over Norwich on Friday.

Everybody got in the game against Norwich Feb. 1, as the Thunderbirds dominated and came away with a 57-28 victory. The T-Bird defense was relentless, holding the Eagles to under 10 points in all quarters except the second when they hit 10.

Coach Kenny Eddy said team play was very solid and give up only 28 points. It took a couple of minutes for the Thunderbirds to get their first score but once the first one went in, it gave the defense confidence to control the game.

The T-birds, who are now 15-1, went to work and hit 19 points to take a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. They kept the pressure on and scored 19 again to take a 38-15 lead at half time.

Defense remained strong and the team scored 13 points to just 6 points for Norwich and took a 51-21 lead at the end of the third quarter. Eddy emptied the bench giving everyone playing time and with a running clock in the fourth quarter, the T-birds held Norwich to just seven points in the final period for a 57-28 victory.

While defense and offense were working well, rebounding was not as strong as it it could be.

“We weren’t boxing out. We out rebounded them by just a couple,” Eddy said. “We’ve got to get better at it. We have to work at boxing out and being fundamental.”

Defensively, the team was very efficient against Norwich. They had 14 steals and 40 deflections. That means the team is playing aggressively and the defense is getting their hands on the ball.

Fouls were still an issue with Mark Schmidt and Sam Fisher each collecting four fouls each. The team was able to rotate guys so they didn’t’ get into foul trouble. Some of the fouls were silly emotional fouls but Eddy said he could live with that.

With the big lead, the junior varsity guys got in the game in the fourth quarter. They played well but had some ball control issues that need to improve.

“If we don’t have to worry about ball control, we could end up being really special,” Eddy said.

Eddy was especially pleased with Kyle Hampton and Thomas Sturgeon.

Overall in the Norwich game, The team moved the ball well and shot selection was better after the first 3-pointer went in. Eddy said he was impressed with ball movement and working better in the paint. They didn’t turn the ball over much.

The Thunderbirds are now 15-1 for the season. Eddy said team scoring was balanced with four guys averaging 10 to 11 points a game with another four guys averaging 4-8 points a game. The offense is not set up for one person but whoever has the opportunity should take the shot.

Cunningham is the next opponent for Skyline tonight at the Thunderdome. The T-Birds have already played Cunningham this year and won by 50 points. Eddy wants to play the entire roster and they will have have to execute well.

As a team, they hit seventeen 2-pointers, six 3-pointers and went 5 of 10 from the free throw line.

Nik Montgomery led all scorers with 16 points from seven 2-pointers and two free throws. Steve Fisher-12 points: one 2-pointer, three 3-pointers and 1 free throw. Sam Fisher-7 points: two 2-pointers, one 3-pointer. Mark Schmidt-6 points: two 2-pointers and 2 free throws. Eliazar Carrasco-4 points: two 2-pointers. Ryan Adams-3 points: one 3-pointer. Jackson Wallace-3 points: one 3-pointer. Thomas Sturgeon-2 points: one 2-pointer. Colby Shriver-2 points: one 2-pointer. Cade Swonger-2 points: one 2-pointer.