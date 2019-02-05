Now on a 7-game winning streak after a win over Lyons, Pratt High School girls basketball team looks to be solidifying offensive and defensive pressure.

The Lady Greenbacks blew Lyons out of the water on Thursday, January 31, beating them 62-33 and extending their 7-game winning streak.

The girls were aggressive on offense from start to finish, utilizing their man-to-man offense against Lyons’ match-up zone to keep the ball moving and knock down shots. They won the first quarter 14-9.

They were able to further their lead in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to enter halftime 34-18.

Exiting the locker room, Pratt outdid themselves in the third quarter, scoring 22 points.

“Kaitlyn Rasmussen found Allisan McGowan and Danielle Staats for a few 3’s and our guards found our posts inside for easy baskets,” said head coach Dustin Hildebrand.

Up by 26 points moving into the final quarter of the game, it was clear Pratt was going to take this game, and they won easily 62-33.

“We have talked a lot lately about being more efficient offensively and we definitely did that,.” Hildebrand said. “When we do that we can be a really good team.”

The Greenbacks only had 5 turnovers this game, something they have struggled with in the past.

“If we can adjust to how teams are defending us each game and counter their defensive strategy we will be tough to guard,” said Hildebrand.



PHS Scoring: K. Rasmussen 18, McGowan 12, Staats 11, Maydew 10, Hoover 7, Fincham 2, R. Rasmussen 2