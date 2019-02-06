A Stafford woman suffered minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident on Feb. 2 in northern Pratt County. Amber Long, 24, of Stafford, was northbound in a 2012 Chevy Malibu on NE 70th Avenue and just south of the Pratt/Stafford County line when when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the road on the east side, went through an electric fence and came to a stop in a pond of water at the edge of a field, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

Pratt County EMS transported Long to Pratt Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was reported at 7:41 p.m.

Pratt County EMS, Pratt County Rescue and Pratt County Sheriff Officers responded to the accident south of NE 120th Street.