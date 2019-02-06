Native American men and women spoke Wednesday in support of a Kansas House bill abolishing Columbus Day and replace the holiday with statewide recognition of Indigenous People’s Day.



Members of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee were presented testimony at the Capitol in favor of House Bill 2009, which aims to honor Kansas indigenous people and their heritage. No one testified in opposition to the legislation.



"The passage of this bill will help seek truth and dispel the myth that Columbus discovered America," said Rep. Ponka-We Victors, D-Wichita. "Changing this day will celebrate the indigenous peoples’ survival, resilience and deep contributions to all peoples that now live on this land."



Victors said Columbus Day was created in 1934, but Lawrence and Wichita were among cities in Kansas to formally authorize celebration of Indigenous People’s Day.



Lawrence Mayor Lisa Larsen urged House members to vote in support of the bill.



“Changing the observance of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day is long overdue,” Larsen said. “The seal of the great state of Kansas recognizes indigenous peoples. It does not have an image of Columbus on it. It is time that Kansas, as an observed state holiday, does so as well.”



Kickapoo Tribe Chairman Lester Randall said replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day would show respect for Native American tribal communities in Kansas.



“The painful history of Native Americans in this country is one that cannot be erased or forgotten, but the narrative of those experiences can be reshaped,” Randall said.



Randall also said implementing this bill could enhance the relationship between the tribal and state government.



“By changing the second Monday in October to Indigenous People’s Day, the state of Kansas can further demonstrate awareness of the rich history, culture and traditions of the indigenous peoples of America and the resident Indian tribes in our state,” Randall said.



If the bill were to be adopted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, it would become effective July 1, with celebration of the holiday on the second Monday in October.



