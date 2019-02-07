The Kansas House voted to advance bills Wednesday altering spousal inheritance rights upon a divorce, modifying fees charged agriculture chemical and fertilizer handlers to support environmental remediation, and recognizing trial court judgments across the state.

House Bill 2038, scheduled for final action Thursday, would revoke spousal inheritance rights following a divorce on insurance policies, retirement earnings and trust benefits. The reform was recommended by the Kansas Judicial Council to bring consistency to other areas of state inheritance law, said Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville.

The chamber also advanced House Bill 2001 to double the fee for registering commercial fertilizer handlers to $40 from the current $20. The assessment for registering agricultural chemical handlers was cut in half to $30 from the current $60.

The fees support an environmental remediation fund offering low-interest loans and reimbursements for people responsible for paying corrective actions for soil or water contamination approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Under current state law, the remediation fee is assessed when the fund falls below $1.5 million and must be suspended when it reaches $5 million. The House bill would reset fee triggers to $1 million at the bottom and $3 million on the high end.

House members embraced House Bill 2039, which would extend recognition of tribal court judgments to the Kansas courts on the same basis as out-of-state judgments. The measure wouldn't waive the sovereign immunity of the state of Kansas or a federally recognized tribe.