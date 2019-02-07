Nickerson puts an end to Pratt ladies 7-game win streak with a 47-38 final on Tuesday.

The Lady Greenbacks lost a tough game on Tuesday, interrupting their 7-game winning streak with 47-38 take down from the Nickerson Panthers.

The Pratt ladies got off to an uncharacteristically rough start to the game, making only 3 points in the first quarter. The Panthers took advantage scoring 9 points.

“The first quarter we were executing and getting shots but just not converting,” said PHS head coach Dustin Hildebrand.

The Greenbacks got it figured out moving into the next two quarters. They got a 14-1 run in the second quarter to take the lead 17-14 by halftime.

The third quarter was an even fight; however, Pratt got into foul trouble, allowing the Panthers to get to the line. They entered the final quarter tied at 28.

Pratt continued fighting in the fourth quarter, but got lax on offense and made 6 turnovers at the end; allowing Nickerson to pull away. The Greenbacks lost 38-47.

Hildebrand attributed the loss to the foul trouble of the second half.

“[Nickerson] ended up shooting 20 out of 28 free throws and it gave them too many points at the line,” said Hildebrand.

The girls make their way to Smoky Valley on Friday to play at 6 p.m.

PHS Scoring: Maydew 13, Staats 10, Rasmussen 9, Hoover 5, McGowan 1