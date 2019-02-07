Youth Core Ministries now owns and operates a thrift shop next door to the Barron Theater in Pratt.

Youth Core Ministries (YCM) has acquired the former South Wind Hospice Thrift Shop and its inventory at 311 S. Main in Pratt and will begin operations there in early February.

The thrift shop has recently been operated by South Wind Hospice, Inc.

Days and hours of operation as well as information concerning donations will be announced in the near future. Although there will be some remodeling, YCM plans business as usual in the store.

Patty Fox, movie operator at the Barron Theater for YCM, will become the store manager.

Fox resides in Pratt.

“I am excited for Youth Core to have acquired this new avenue to increase our ability to minister and serve the people of Pratt,” said Michelle Murray, YCM chief spiritual officer.

She pointed out that this endeavor will create the opportunity for job skill training for youth, inter-generational relationships with older volunteers as well as new ways for the ministry to generate income for long term sustainability.

“We are also delighted that the volunteers presently serving at the store have decided to continue with YCM,” said Murray.

YCM currently operates several programs in Pratt including the Core Life youth ministry as well as weekend movies open to the public at the Barron Theater, community youth mentoring, and school based youth mentoring.

YCM also operates one or more of its anti-poverty and youth ministry programs in Kiowa, Kingman, Stafford, Barton and Pawnee Counties.

For additional information about YCM visit www.youthcoreministries.com.