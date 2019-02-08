Pratt Disc Golf Club will host their annual Food Drive Tournament Feb. 23 in Pratt's Lemon Park, Pratt County Commissioners learned Monday.

Frisbee golfers are coming to Lemon Park on Saturday, February 23, for their annual Food Drive event to benefit Pass-It-Forward.

Jason Winkel, president of the Pratt Disc Golf Club, met with Pratt City Commissioners at their regular Monday meeting to review highlights of this year’s competition.

Winkel said that in past five years that he has been PDGC president, the charity play has drawn as many as 53 entries, with players coming from Oklahoma and several Kansas communities, including Wichita, Hutchinson, Salina, Hays and Dodge City.

“Last year we were able to donate a record number of 900 cans of food to Pass-It-Forward and we’re trying to beat that this year,” Winkel said.

Park walkers will not be affected by the flying discs, according to Winkel who said tee off time will be at 10 a.m. and play should be wrapped up by 5 p.m._

Headquarters for the event will be the covered shelter in the center of the park where a chili lunch will be served for the contestants.

The only request for city participation made by Winkel was for extra trash barrels to be provided.

In other business, commissioners:

—were advised of interest in city-owned property behind Walmart for commercial use and took the matter under consideration, requesting updates, including appraisals, zoning and utility easements before taking action.

—reviewed plans for the spring Pratt County Preparedness Fair at the National Guard Armory with Ashley Cook of Pratt County Health Department and were asked to consider street closures to accommodate the event scheduled for April 27 for which Commissioner Jason Leslie offered to provide Children’s ID cards.

— approved purchase of two F-150 Police Responder vehicles for administrative use, accepting the low bid of $60,792 by Lanterman Motors, with City Manager Roy Eckert noting that the vehicles they were replacing would be retained in the city’s fleet for use as needed, including out-of-town travel for employees attending trainings or for other city business.

—heard reports by Eckert and other city department heads including City Recreation Director Bruce Pinkall, City Inspector Brad Blankenship, City Utilities Manager Jamie Huber, City Attorney Regina Probst with Eckert announcing an upcoming event on in early March, sponsored by Inovateus, the city’s partner for the new solar farm.

—were reminded that the next city commission meeting will be on Tuesday, February 19, since Monday, February 18, is Presidents Day and city offices are closed.



