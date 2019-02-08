Pratt players struggled to find offensive consistency against the Panthers.

The Greenback boys were defeated by Nickerson on Tuesday, February 5. They lost 55-28.

Going into the game, the Pratt team knew what they needed to do to execute on offense in the game against the Panthers.

“Nickerson is going to be a big physical team. We are going to have to handle the ball strong and make sure we match their physicality. We are going to have to be big on the glass,” said PHS head coach Chris Battin.

However, Nickerson came out strong in the first quarter, leaving Pratt behind, 22-7

In the second quarter, the boys were able to improve their offense, but the Panthers continued to be strong on the three-point line as well as in the paint. They moved into halftime 31-17.

The last half was similar to the first, and Nickerson pulled even further ahead to take the game 55-28.

“We struggled with their length. They altered some shots and made things difficult for us in the paint, but we played hard,” said Battin.

The boys traveled to Smoky Valley on Friday to play at 7:30 p.m.

“We have to make some adjustments with guys and move some people around to make us more effective on offense,” said Battin.

PHS Scoring: Evert 13, Bates 7, Winsor 4, Bolen 2, Shanline 2