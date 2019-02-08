Pratt County commissioners make plans to deal with two parcels of land, one a potential site for new EMS facilities.

A company that will help determine future development of two parcels of land Pratt County acquired in late 2018 will be chosen by a committee on land acquisition formed at the Pratt County Commission meeting Feb. 4.

Requests for Qualifications have been sent to various engineering firms that will provide a history of their company, past projects and other relevant information, said Pratt County Clerk Sherry Kruse.

The committee will evaluate the companies and make a recommendation to the Pratt County Commissioners who will then select the company they want to help the county develop the new properties. The committee consists of Kruse, County Commissioner Glenna Borho, County Road and Bridge Supervisor Doug Freund, Pratt County Emergency Manager Tim Branscom and Pratt County Economic Development Director Heather Morgan.

One land purchase was an approximately 82 acre area that runs from U.S. 54 at NE 20th Avenue north to the solar energy farm next to Pratt Community College. Commissioners voted to purchase the land on Nov. 19 for $850,000 from the capital improvement fund. The land is tentatively planned for economic development but no specific project is in the works, Kruse said.

The other land is 48 acres adjacent to K-61 at NE 20th Street. Commissioners voted to purchase that land on Dec. 3 for $265,000 also from the capital improvement fund. The land is the potential site for new county buildings to house the EMS ambulances, emergency management and county fire, Kruse said.

Both parcels are currently listed as agriculture parcels but would have to change if future development takes place, Kruse said.

Commissioners approved a road crossing permit for an extensive water line the will connect Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to the city water supply. The project will run north from KDWPT along SE 25th Avenue to U.S. 54 then west and connect near 54 Pickup, Freund said.

Boring will be used to install the line that includes going under the Ninnescah River.

Kirkham Michael, an engineering firm used by the county, has final plans for repairs at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake that suffered substantial damage in the Labor Day flood in 2018. Both the inlet and outlet will have to be repaired. The plans will be presented to Commission in the next couple of weeks. No dates for repairs have been set. Some elements of the project, including how much oversight the county will have on the project, have yet to be decided, Freund said.

Pratt Regional Medical Center patient revenues are down for the last quarter, said Alan Waites, PRMC vice president for finances. Patient revenues for the last quarter are at $24.8 million and that is down about five percent. The drop in revenue is in out patients. Net revenue from operations is about $570,000 below the budget.

On the positive side, hospital expenses for the last quarter are $900,000 below the budget. Total operating expenses for the quarter are $13.6 million.

Waites said the hospital continues to have strong cash flow and they are coming along well.

Sales tax collections for the hospital addition and renovation continue to be higher than predicted. Susan Page, PRMC president and CEO, said the cumulative total excess sales tax has reached $1.7 million over the projected sales tax revenues. With just a hand full of exceptions, every month of sales tax revenues has been more than projected.