Raiden Kohman, Travis Theis and Brett Windsor take part in National Signing Day.

Three senior football players from Pratt High School signed to play football at the next level on Wednesday, February 6, as part of National Signing Day activities across the country. Raiden Kohman, Travis Theis and Brett Windsor have played the past four years for PHS and have been a part of two state title games over the past three years; winning 4A-II in 2016 and earning runners-up for 3A in 2018. All three have been recruited and now have signed letters of intent to participate in three separate college football programs.

Kohman, a lineman for the Greenbacks, signed to play at William Penn University in Vermillion, Iowa, a division I college. He will continue on the offensive line as their left guard and also study education.

“I chose this school because I want to be able to actually play and also win a national title eventually, and I feel like those are both things I can do there,” said Kohman.

Theis, running back and the quarterback for Pratt, committed to the University of South Dakota to continue his football career in Division I FCS. He is expectted to play at running back, slot and wide receiver. Theis said he chose South Dakota because he, liked the direction the program is going.

“Football is very important to the school and I could see myself thriving in the weight room and under the coaches at the university,” said Theis.

Windsor played wide receiver and safety for Pratt and will now head to Fort Hays State University, a Division II school, to become their wide receiver, as well as study agriculture.

“I chose this school because it offers a great agriculture program to get my degree while also giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level,” said Winsor.