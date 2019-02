The 2019 Cultural Breakfast on Zimbabwe has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ottawa Memorial Auditorium.

Ticket that were purchased ahead of the original Feb. 7 date are still valid. If you were unable to get a ticket and would still like to attend, call (785) 242-8810.

The featured speaker will be Ottawa University President Dr. Reggies Wenyika.