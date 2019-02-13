Today's Birthday (02/13/19). Your team hits a winning streak this year. Disciplined strategies pay. Get a summer burst of physical energy leading to a quieter reflective phase. Discover a deeper sense of purpose next winter, before resolving challenges with your health, work and fitness. Friends are your greatest asset.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Think before you speak. Impulsive outbursts could get expensive. Research your options. Do the homework before making your pitch. Not everyone is on the same wavelength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Compute expenses before you spend. Consider a profitable opportunity. Minimize risk and save resources by using what you already have. Financial misunderstandings could arise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Energy surges are predictable. Don't let overconfidence trick you. Slow to untangle a personal matter. Check the instructions first. Listen to another perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down, and think things over. Prepare carefully as the risk of error is high. Sort, organize and plan privately for a few days.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Have patience with social miscommunications. Don't believe everything you hear. Talk is cheap. Misunderstandings spark easily; clarify things in the moment. Stand together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider professional opportunities over the next few days. Let go of a preconception. Listen carefully to advance. Actions speak louder than words.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expect traffic delays on the road. Slow to avoid accidents or breakdowns. Stick to tested routes and add extra time. Do the homework.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Research your investments before you make them. Avoid risk, and stick to more reliable sources. Find ways to cut waste. Discover hidden resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Compromise is required today and tomorrow. Avoid poking your partner's sensitivities. Miscommunications could frustrate. Breathe deeply, and walk outside for a change of view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Slow to maintain a steady pace. Obstacles could risk accident or injury. Stretch and rest your muscles. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax with your family and friends. Ignore criticism for now. Avoid risky propositions. Patiently unravel a disagreement. Ease stress with fun, games and romance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Domestic changes have your attention for a few days. Proceed with caution. Work out disagreements before pushing forward. Finesse works better than force.