1. Chicken Noodle Soup Supper, 5 to 7 p.m. at Buhler Mennonite Church, 220 West Avenue B in Buhler. Also on the menu will be homemade bread and pie. The proceeds will go to Outreach Meals, Victory Village and Buhler Emergency Aid Fund.

2. Art & Advocacy, 6-7:30 p.m. Downs Syndrome Society of Wichita, 9415 E. Harry, Ste. 405, Wichita; Join us as we combine art, life skills and creativity to create a night of art and advocacy. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to drop off your child or adult during this time. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with each session.

3. Valent-Emo Night: Taking Back Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wave, 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita. We're gonna party like is 2004. It's Emo Night! Also the day before Valentine's Day. So come be sad with us. That means all of your favorite songs from like 10-15 years ago will be blasting super loud. You and all of your friends will be singing along at the top of your lungs just like when you saw the real bands in person years ago. Show up before 9 to grab some tacos, burritos, nachos, and tortas from Adios Nachoria. No cover. And there's a Snapchat filter.