Wednesday

Feb 13, 2019 at 12:01 AM



BOYS

Abilene 62, Hays 48

Altoona-Midway 73, Uniontown 64

Andale 41, Wichita Collegiate 31

Andover 63, Valley Center 52

Ashland 80, Rolla 33

Attica 44, Stafford 41

Augusta 68, Circle 57

BV North 59, St. James Academy 49

BV Randolph 70, Centralia 65

Basehor-Linwood 58, DeSoto 29

Baxter Springs 65, Columbus 43

Belle Plaine 74, Chaparral 48

Beloit 62, Salina Sacred Heart 40

Berean Academy 70, Bennington 32

Bishop Miege 56, Blue Valley 47

Bonner Springs 67, KC Piper 60

Burlingame 51, Mission Valley 26

Burlington 60, Santa Fe Trail 57

Caldwell 68, Udall 35

Cedar Vale/Dexter 45, West Elk 32

Central Heights 60, Anderson County 53

Central Plains 62, Ness City 45

Chapman 62, Rock Creek 55

Cheney 49, Kingman 32

Cherryvale 72, Fredonia 56

Chetopa 62, Marmaton Valley 31

Colby 70, Goodland 45

Conway Springs 46, Douglass 33

Cornerstone Family 57, Manhattan CHIEF 52

El Dorado 56, Winfield 39

Ellsworth 55, Southeast Saline 34

Erie 67, Eureka 62

Flinthills 40, Oxford 37

Frankfort 59, Onaga 22

Galena 58, Riverton 51

Garden City 63, Dodge City 62

Garden Plain 68, Wichita Independent 61

Girard 60, Frontenac 57, 4OT

Goddard 57, Arkansas City 54

Goessel 57, Wichita Classical 51, 2OT

Great Bend 60, Hays-TMP-Marian 40

Halstead 57, Pratt 21

Haven 60, Lyons 31

Highland Park 52, Topeka Hayden 47

Hill City 76, Logan 47

Hillsboro 62, Hoisington 52

Hodgeman County 61, Ingalls 47

Holton 51, Hiawatha 45

Hoxie 54, Norton 53

Hugoton 74, Holcomb 36

Humboldt 68, Bluestem 47

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pretty Prairie 36

Hutchinson Trinity 49, Sedgwick 26

Iola 77, Osawatomie 53

KC Harmon 54, KC Washington 43

KC Wyandotte 67, KC Sumner 63

Lakeside 63, Wilson 56

Lakin 71, Elkhart 47

Larned 64, Hesston 57

Lawrence 89, SM Northwest 56

Leavenworth 56, Olathe South 51

Liberal 63, Cimarron 49

Little River 74, Pawnee Heights 46

Louisburg 49, Eudora 39

Macksville 71, Otis-Bison 52

Madison/Hamilton 43, Chase County 30

Maize 62, Hutchinson 45

Maize South 70, Andover Central 66

Marion 60, Remington 56, OT

McLouth 68, Atchison County 44

McPherson 53, Buhler 34

Minneapolis 59, Republic County 23

Moundridge 77, Ell-Saline 49

Mulvane 74, Wellington 71

Natoma 72, St. Xavier 48

Nemaha Central 51, Jefferson West 36

Nickerson 63, Smoky Valley 30

Oakley 67, Quinter 37

Olathe North 63, Olathe East 60

Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 58

Olpe 67, Northern Heights 54

Osborne 56, Sylvan-Lucas 38

Ottawa 61, Paola 38

Perry-Lecompton 46, Sabetha 44

Phillipsburg 56, Concordia 54

Pittsburg Colgan 57, Maranatha Academy 41

Pleasanton 40, Jayhawk Linn 33

Pratt Skyline 83, Burrton 46

Rawlins County 67, Golden Plains 53

Riley County 55, Council Grove 27

Rockhurst, Mo. 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 37

Rose Hill 55, Clearwater 27

Rural Vista 64, Hartford 32

SM East 59, SM West 55, OT

SM South 75, SM North 54

Salina Central 61, Derby 40

Salina South 67, Goddard-Eisenhower 63

Sedan 55, Burden Central 27

Shawnee Heights 65, KC Turner 23

Silver Lake 73, Pleasant Ridge 50

Smith Center 79, Russell 57

Solomon 49, Herington 36

Southwestern Hts. 62, Meade 41

Spearville 52, Minneola 39

St. Francis 61, Cheylin 47

St. John 57, South Central 51

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 68, Pike Valley 44

St. Mary's Academy 45, St. John's Military 32

St. Paul 64, Oswego 42

Stockton 66, La Crosse 49

Topeka 75, Emporia 66

Topeka Seaman 61, Topeka West 58, 2OT

Ulysses 51, Scott City 43

Valley Heights 68, Clifton-Clyde 65

Victoria 62, Kinsley 41

Wabaunsee 54, Rossville 45

Wallace County 50, Syracuse 31

Wamego 59, Clay Center 52, OT

Washburn Rural 54, Manhattan 34

Wellsville 80, Baldwin 52

West Franklin 60, Marais des Cygnes Valley 45

Wetmore 48, Doniphan West 39

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 40

Wichita Campus 61, Newton 45

Wichita East 81, Wichita Northwest 59

Wichita South 75, Wichita North 54

Wichita Southeast 72, Wichita Heights 64

Wichita Trinity 71, Medicine Lodge 49

Yates Center 65, Northeast-Arma 53


GIRLS

Abilene 62, Hays 48

Anderson County 55, Central Heights 25

Andover 40, Valley Center 32

Atchison County 34, McLouth 26

Attica/Argonia 55, Stafford 34

BV Northwest 49, Mill Valley 38

Baldwin 59, Wellsville 37

Baxter Springs 53, Columbus 52, OT

Belle Plaine 47, Chaparral 45

Beloit 46, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Berean Academy 42, Bennington 32

Burlingame 48, Mission Valley 40

Burlington 51, Santa Fe Trail 30

Caldwell 55, Udall 39

Caney Valley 71, Dewey, Okla. 53

Central Plains 91, Ness City 9

Centralia 69, BV Randolph 50

Centre 60, Canton-Galva 48

Chase County 57, Madison/Hamilton 28

Cheney 56, Kingman 16

Cherryvale 54, Fredonia 44

Chetopa 40, Marmaton Valley 28

Circle 36, Augusta 28

Clay Center 43, Wamego 37

Colby 32, Goodland 30

Conway Springs 46, Douglass 35

Cornerstone Family 37, Manhattan CHIEF 31

Crest 54, Southeast 52, OT

Cristo Rey, Mo. 19, KC Washington 10

DeSoto 52, Basehor-Linwood 49

Derby 64, Salina Central 30

Doniphan West 57, Wetmore 43

Ellsworth 43, Southeast Saline 39

Eureka 52, Erie 37

Fairfield 48, South Barber 44

Flinthills 39, Oxford 22

Frankfort 48, Onaga 12

Frontenac 56, Girard 45

Galena 42, Riverton 24

Garden City 46, Dodge City 40

Garden Plain 43, Wichita Independent 23

Goddard 63, Arkansas City 30

Goddard-Eisenhower 63, Salina South 35

Golden Plains 45, Rawlins County 14

Hanover 64, Washington County 33

Haven 58, Lyons 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Great Bend 49

Herington 48, Solomon 41, OT

Hesston 39, Larned 32

Hill City 50, Logan 42

Hillsboro 43, Hoisington 31

Holton 34, Hiawatha 20

Hugoton 61, Holcomb 43

Humboldt 55, Bluestem 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 29

Hutchinson Trinity 47, Sedgwick 32

Iola 43, Osawatomie 20

Jefferson West 57, Nemaha Central 42

KC Bishop Ward 46, Tonganoxie 32

KC Piper 75, Bonner Springs 20

KC Schlagle 69, Atchison 28

Kinsley 56, Victoria 39

Lakeside 50, Wilson 31

Lakin 54, Elkhart 53

Lawrence Free State 63, Olathe West 53

Liberal 60, Cimarron, Okla. 35

Little River 61, Pawnee Heights 39

Lutheran (Kansas City), Mo. 48, Heritage Christian 36

Maize 47, Hutchinson 25

Maize South 55, Andover Central 44

McPherson 62, Buhler 27

Minneapolis 54, Republic County 48

Moundridge 54, Ell-Saline 38

Newton 47, Wichita Campus 44

Nickerson 68, Smoky Valley 44

Norton 59, Hoxie 20

Oakley 53, Quinter 29

Oberlin-Decatur 40, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Olathe East 37, Olathe North 33

Olathe South 59, Leavenworth 50

Olpe 64, Northern Heights 55

Otis-Bison 55, Macksville 23

Paola 52, Ottawa 37

Phillipsburg 55, Concordia 46

Plainville 67, Ellinwood 55

Pleasant Ridge 61, Silver Lake 57

Pratt 44, Halstead 36

Pratt Skyline 46, Burrton 28

Remington 50, Marion 39

Riley County 52, Council Grove 36

Rock Creek 52, Chapman 47

Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 8

Rural Vista 47, Hartford 14

Russell 49, Smith Center 45

SM Northwest 35, Lawrence 25

Sabetha 40, Perry-Lecompton 25

Sedan 40, Burden Central 36

Shawnee Heights 61, KC Turner 28

South Central 53, St. John 31

South Gray 50, Sublette 30

Spearville 54, Minneola 32

St. Francis 47, Cheylin 38

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 54, Pike Valley 32

St. Paul 39, Oswego 32

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. Teresa's Academy, Mo. 22

Sterling 37, Inman 30

Stockton 56, La Crosse 24

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Osborne 44

Syracuse 49, Wallace County 43

Thunder Ridge 56, Lincoln 13

Topeka 62, Emporia 33

Topeka Hayden 75, Highland Park 70

Topeka Seaman 58, Topeka West 28

Trego 51, Ellis 48

Ulysses 51, Scott City 34

Uniontown 65, Altoona-Midway 20

Valley Heights 47, Clifton-Clyde 30

Wabaunsee 58, Rossville 36

Washburn Rural 54, Manhattan 51

Waverly 49, Lyndon 29

Wellington 54, Mulvane 41

West Elk 63, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24

West Franklin 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32

Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Kapaun Mount Carmel 34

Wichita Classical 37, Goessel 29

Wichita Collegiate 39, Andale 34

Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita East 40

Wichita South 55, Wichita North 17

Wichita Sunrise 53, Wichita Home School 38

Wichita Trinity 71, Medicine Lodge 56

Winfield 52, El Dorado 37

Yates Center 67, Northeast-Arma 43