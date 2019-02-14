The warmer weather from the past few days, when highs reached the 50s on Wednesday, will soon be a thing of the past.

Time to grab those heavy coats, hats, gloves, scarves and —yes — snow shovels once again as more snow is on the way.

Thursday's highs in the Topeka area should crack the 50-degree mark for the second consecutive day. Not bad.

But a cold front that will push through the area later in the day on Thursday will bring with it a chance for snow and drop temperatures, with highs in the 20s on Friday and Saturday and around 30 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for north-central, east-central and northeast Kansas from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

An upper-level disturbance will move east across the state on Friday, bringing a chance for snow, according to the weather service. The heavier snowfall will be along and north of a line extending from Concordia to Topeka to Lawrence.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially hazardous conditions on the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

City crews were treating streets and bridges in advance of the anticipated storm.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: Snow. High near 20. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

• Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

• Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

• Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.