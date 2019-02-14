Jason Beets, Salina Journal reporter, wrote in his column Feb. 12 that we should abolish the Electoral College in order to ensure “that everyone’s vote, in every state, is equally valuable.” He forgets that ours is a federal republic and not a democracy. States have a role in our government. In abolishing the Electoral College, small states like Kansas would surrender more of the little constitutional influence they have to the already politically powerful, coastal megalopolises. If you live in a small state, think carefully before succumbing to populist arguments against the Electoral College.

Jerry Marsh, Ellsworth