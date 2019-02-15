Molly A. MacKinnon, 24, Belle Plaine, was issued a Notice to Appear for Littering.

Zane J. Deffenbaugh, 24, was arrested on a Sumner County Bench Warrant for Theft.

Clara J. Osborne, 61, was issued a Notice to Appear for Dog At Large and No Dog Immunization.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 1500 blk N. C.

Thaddeus J. Myers, 45, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Law Enforcement Officer.

Officers took a Harassment report in the 200 blk W. Peach Tree Ln.