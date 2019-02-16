The Andover Trojan girls found a way to finish a close game against the Newton Railers, claiming a 58-53 win Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was outscored 30-21 from 3-point range. Newton finished 16 of 48 shooting, two of 15 in the fourth quarter. Andover was 19 of 44 from the field, 10 of 21 from 3-point range.

“I told them that team could shoot it,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “We needed to get out on that or they would shoot all night. My hat’s off to them. They were pretty hot from outside. At times, we lacked that intensity and passion to play that we needed.”

Andover, 8-10, was led by Shanti Henry with 18 points, Mallory Woolston with 16 points and Kylee Gaddis with 10 points.

Newton was led by DesiRay Kernal with 24 points. Megan Bartel scored 13 points. Marah Zenner scored 12 points.

Newton turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the game without taking a shot. Andover missed its first three shots, but took the lead on a Mallory Woolston trey with 5:29 left in the period.

Down 6-2, Newton made a run to tie the game 9-9. A Megan Bartel trey with six seconds left in the period cut Andover’s lead to one, 13-12.

After trading points through most of the second quarter, a Kernal three-point play and Zenner 3-point shot put Newton up 26-21 with 1:44 left in the half, prompting a Trojan time out. Andover finished the period on a 6-0 run capped by a Henry trey with three seconds left in the period to go ahead 27-26.

Andover finished the half nine of 21 shooting, six of 12 from 3-point range. Newton was nine of 23, five of 12 from 3-point range.

Newton led by as many as four in the third quarter. A Henry layup with six seconds left in the quarter put Andover up 42-41.

Andover opened the fourth quarter with layups for Bethanne Lentz and Henry for Andover’s biggest lead in the game. Newton took a time out, but turned the ball over.

Kernal scored Newton’s first field goal of the period on a putback with 4:07 left in the game, but missed a free throw on the play. Kalli Anderson followed with one of two free throws off a steal. Kylee Geddis put Andover back up by five on a trey with 2:36 in regulation. A Woolston trey put Andover up by six with 1:32 remaining. After a turnover, Woolston put the game away with two free throws with 1:24 remaining. Kernal hit a trey for Newton at the buzzer.

Newton is 8-10 and plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 10-8 Salina Central. Newton downed Central 54-46 earlier this season in Newton. Central is coming off a 62-39 loss to Maize, but is in the hunt to finish in the top eight in the sub-state standings to host a first-round game. Newton is tied for 11th, holding the tie-breaker over Goddard Eisenhower while Andover holds the tie-breaker over Newton and split with Eisenhower.

“They didn’t have one of their better players when we played them here,” Schneider said. “That could make a difference. We have to get past this game and get ready for Tuesday. We need these games down the stretch. We didn’t take care of it tonight. We have to keep getting better. The younger girls are getting valuable experience that will help them.”

ANDOVER (8-10) — Middleton 0 0-0 0, 0; Day 1 1-2 4, 3; Woolston 0 (4) 4-4 1, 16; Henry 2 (4) 2-2 0, 18; Geddis 1 (2) 2-2 0, 10; Lenz 2 1-2 3, 5; Cunningham 3 0-0 5, 6; TOTALS 9 (10) 10-12 13, 58.

NEWTON (8-10) — Valle 0 0-0 2, 0; Anderson 0 2-4 2, 2; Bartel 3 (2) 1-1 2, 13; Antonowich 1 0-0 1, 2; Zenner 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Kernal 6 (1) 9-11 3, 24; Slechta 0 0-0 1, 0; Seirer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (7) 12-16 13, 53.

Andover;13;14;15;16;—58

Newton;12;14;15;12;—53