A 17-4 Andover run to start the fourth quarter buried the Newton High School boys’ basketball team 68-54 Friday night on Homecoming at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton dominated the first five minutes of the game then took off the foot off the pedal for the remaining 27 minutes.

“We shot well early, but the law of averages caught up with us,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We had to get the ball inside. We needed to slow down and be patient. In the second half, we didn’t shoot the ball well at all. We shot way too quick. You have to give Andover credit. … When they got the lead, they sat on the ball. They were patient. They shot layups or got fouled. They got good shots and ran a lot of clock. That’s the way the game should be played there.”

Andover improves to 11-7, while Newton drops to 10-8. A win would have clinched a winning record in the regular season for the Railers. The Railers are 11th in the sub-state seeding, but two games out of the top eight with two games to go.

“We’re shooting for that winning record,” Preston said. “We haven’t done that in about 10 years. I’m not too worried about sub-state seeding. We need to start playing better. That’s what I’m concentrating on right now. We’re not playing too good right now. We’re not shooting the ball well.”

Andover was led by Jack Johnson, Jack Taylor and Andrew Gagnon with 17 points each. The three combined for nine 3-pointers.

Newton was led by Ty Berry with 17 and Alex Krogmeier with 16. The two hit eight 3-pointers between them.

Newton hit five of its first seven shots, including four 3-pointers, to take a 15-4 lead. After an 8-2 Andover run, Newton finished the quarter hitting three of four from the line to lead 20-12.

Newton cooled off from the field in the second quarter as Andover made a 14-4 run. Newton was 0 for four from the line in that run. Jaheem Ray broke the run with a short jumper to tie the game. Berry followed with a trey. Krogmeier followed with a dunk with 15 seconds left to put Newton ahead 31-26 at the half.

Andover opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. The lead would change seven more times in the quarter. A Harper Jonas trey at the buzzer put Andover up 44-41 at the end of the period.

A Tyler trey with six minutes left in regulation put Andover up by six. Andrew Gagnon followed with two free throws and a layup, both off Railer turnovers. After struggling from the line for most of the game, Andover was nine of 12 in the final period.

Newton plays Tuesday at 13-5 Salina Central. Newton upset Central 65-56 earlier this season in overtime.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Preston said. “It will be a big-time challenge. They are going to be ready to play us. They will fight and they will scrap. They can shoot from outside. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

ANDOVER (11-7) — Johnson 1 (3) 6-7 1, 17; Gaddis 0 (1) 3-4 1, 6; Maikori 0 2-4 4, 2; Taylor 1 (4) 3-5 3, 17; Jonas 0 (3) 0-0 4, 9; Pierce 0 0-2 2, 0; A.Gagnon 3 (2) 5-7 0, 17; TOTALS 5 (13) 16-29 15, 68.

NEWTON (10-8) — Brackeen 2 1-1 1, 5; Berry 1 (4) 3-4 2, 17; Sauceda 0 2-2 2, 4; Krogmeier 1 (4) 2-4 4, 16; Ray 1 0-0 3, 2; Jones 3 0-2 2, 6; Peterson 1 2-4 4, 4; Mills 0 2-2 1, 2; TOTALS 9 (8) 12-19 19, 54.

Andover;12;14;18;24;—68

Newton;20;11;10;13;—54