Here's an idea for all the people who want the border wall.

1) Send Trump $20 a month for three months and build the wall.

2)Send $20 a month for six months to the House Speaker to build an Immigration building on the border with a hospital. Just like Ellis Island.

3) Clean out all illegal aliens by opening closed-down factories and put them to work. Then after a year, make them take a pledge to become citizens.

4) Redo the whole SRS, Medicare and Disabilities acts to include seniors on low income to be able to get a house without hearing about family or women with kids first

You have to add everyone. Race, single parent and people who are disabled need help in these areas too.

John Williams, Salina