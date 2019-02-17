Election Day is not a holiday in the United States, but it should be. As a way to celebrate civic pride and remove barriers to voting, an Election Day holiday, celebrated by government and businesses, would be a positive step.

Americans have a history of Election Day celebrations. Early Americans, perhaps less likely to take their votes for granted, celebrated elections with daylong feasts, religious services and rounds at local taverns. Elections were celebratory events, gathering communities to honor the democratic process.

Today, the United States trails behind most other democratic nations in voter turnout, according to Pew Research Center. Our low turnout makes our government less representative and responsive than it could be. High voter participation produces a more diverse government, capable of responding to our most complex problems.

Most states, including Kansas, have laws on the books guaranteeing some time off work to vote, but many employees, particularly those with long commutes, struggle to get away as their employers continue business as usual.

A national Election Day holiday would require federal legislation, but supporters need not wait for government action to move towards an Election Day holiday. Businesses can voluntarily create such a holiday, or offer additional paid time off for voting. Organizations who do so would find themselves in the company of Dropbox, Spotify, Survey Monkey and other major employers who have taken laudable steps to encourage voting with paid time off.

Some believe a business-driven holiday is a better move, more likely to ensure paid time off to service and retail workers who often don’t benefit from government holidays. Both public and private support is needed for an Election Day holiday to produce the desired impact on voter turnout.

Smaller levels of government can also take action. The city of Sandusky, Ohio, made Election Day a government holiday last week. City commissioners first expressed an interest in ending Columbus Day as a government holiday. Although residents were unwilling to lose a paid holiday, swapping Columbus Day for Election Day allowed the city to trade what is increasingly a controversial celebration with a unifying one.

Election Day holiday is not a silver bullet. Same-day voter registration, more polling place accessibility and voter education are all important parts of getting Americans to the polls, but a celebration of voting is a great place to begin.

GateHouse Kansas