Living on a farm suits Cody, 14, well. He enjoys farm-oriented jobs and tasks.

Cody also likes to stay busy and play sports, particularly wrestling, and he is proud to have won many of his matches. In his downtime, he likes to read or do hands-on activities. Cody’s favorite class in school is Language Arts because he feels it is easy for him. He admits he can be a bit of a prankster and enjoys joking around and making people laugh. His favorite comedian is Gabriel Iglesias.

When Cody grows up, he would like to join the U.S. Navy. He said he wants to support the nation. Cody also would like to be a farmer.

A family that can offer consistency, support and structure is ideal. An active family that can lead by example and be committed to him would be wonderful.

To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call (877) 457-5430. Cody’s case number is CH-7266.