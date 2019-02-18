The fifth anniversary of the closing of Obee Elementary School, 4712 E. 4th Ave., is approaching, and Buhler USD 313 has not been able to sell the property.

School district officials are eyeing a new use that could bring children’s voices back into the school.

USD 313 Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Instruction Cindy Couchman called it “a big, big, big dream” to put a daycare in Obee when she addressed the Buhler school board last week.

This Wednesday, Buhler USD Superintendent Mike Berblinger, Business Manager Perry McCabe, and Couchman will tour the new Marquette Learning Center, which is located in a former elementary school in Marquette. That daycare opened Jan. 28 and is licensed to take children from ages two weeks to age 12. The city owns the Marquette building, and a non-profit operates the daycare in a section of the building, according to Chelsea Graber, director of the Marquette Learning Center.

“We see a huge need for infant care,” said Beth Carlton, executive director of Child Care Links, Hutchinson.

Couchman said she sees a daycare as an excellent use of Obee and also a great opportunity to fill an area need. She said the school district is very early in the investigation phase of the idea. Right now, she said, the plan would be for the district to oversee the daycare, but that could change.

She said they are going to meet with area daycares to learn from them and perhaps partner with them to meet more daycare needs in this community. Potentially, the Obee daycare would serve children from birth to age four.

The fire alarm system is not working correctly at Obee now, but that can be fixed, according to McCabe. Other changes would be needed, though, to bring the building up to code to be used as a daycare.

There has been some interest in buying Obee, but a purchase could involve two sellers.

The property is next to the Hutchinson Regional Airport and the city owns some of the Obee school grounds, including the playground area and land upon which a school building addition was constructed. The school district leased land from the city at a nominal rate.

“That land was given to the city years ago for an airport,” said Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff, so if the city is going to sell the land for private use, the Federal Aviation Administration expects it to be sold at market rate. The money would end up going to the federal government.

An April 2016 appraisal put the city’s portion of the Obee property at $50,500, according to Deardoff. McCabe says the school district would seek $100,000 for its share of Obee.

At Marquette Learning Center, Graber, who formerly taught at Hutchinson High School’s daycare, said the center has a licensed capacity of 54 and has 23 enrolled now. The center projects enrollment will pick up during the summer, she said.

Tuition is $135 weekly for babies from birth to one year, and it drops to $120 weekly for children ages two to five. There are rates, too, for schoolchildren who are at the center for part of the day.

“It’s kind of a mixture between Marquette and Lindsborg,” she said, regarding the families using the new daycare.

The center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some daycares automatically close if the public school declares a snow day, but not the Marquette Learning Center. They want to be as accommodating to the community as possible, Graber said.