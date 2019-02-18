Shawnee County commissioners discussed the potential sale of county property as they met behind closed doors in executive session for about 20 minutes Monday to receive advice from county counselor Jim Crowl's office.

Commissioners Bob Archer, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook took no action on the matter. They didn't reveal what property might be involved.

The commission also met in public for 15 minutes of Monday's meeting at the County Courthouse.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to schedule a March 7 public hearing regarding a 10-year exemption from property taxes requested by Global Grain LLC for a facility it proposes to build, which would process soybeans and other crops to be prepared for international export.

In taking that vote, commissioners also accepted a report from an administrative review committee formed by the county. That committee unanimously recommended commissioners approve the exemption.

Global Grain intends as part of the project to create 11 jobs in the first year and 23 jobs in the first five years, the commission learned from assistant county counselor Ashley Biegert.

In other business, commissioners:

• Voted 3-0 to seek quotations from anyone interested in selling the county a single one-ton truck with crew cab, dump bed, plow and sander at an estimated cost of $70,000. Public works and solid waste department director Curt Niehaus told commissioners the vehicle would replace a truck the county's been working to repair, adding "it's time to quit throwing good money at bad, and replace this truck."

• Voted 3-0 to authorize County Clerk Cyndi Beck's office to destroy fish and game reports and ledger sheets for 2015 and 2016, daily ledger transactions for 2015 and 2016 and accounts payable invoices and check registers for 2013.

• Heard Archer express appreciation for the work the county's public works and emergency management departments have done in response to recent winter weather events.