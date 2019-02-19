TOPEKA — Food growers, small-town grocers, a medical practitioner and advocates for low-income families made their case Monday for taking a bite out of the state tax on food sales.

The discussion before the House Taxation committee marked the first hearing on the issue, which has gained bipartisan traction as lawmakers examine tax policy through the lens of a projected budget surplus.

Rep. Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican who serves as chairman for the committee, introduced House Bill 2261 to hear arguments about the impact of reducing the 6.5 percent state sales tax rate by 1 point for food purchases. The reduction would lower revenues by $60 million.

Optimism for tax relief was met with scrutiny over the exclusion of candy, the definition of food, alternative relief and the long-term potential for other types of taxes to increases.

Halley Roberson, Oberlin city administrator, said the sales tax reduction on food would boost city revenue that could help with badly needed infrastructure repairs.

Her community in the far northwest corner of the state is close to the Nebraska border. Food in the neighboring state is exempt from sales tax.

"If I'm not losing the money for them to go right across the border and buy their hamburger and their chicken and their food products," she said, "I know that they're also going to buy the stuff that you need around the house — some of the stuff that you didn't even know you need until you see it at the store, and you're like, 'That's the best chip clip ever, and I'm taking it home.' That's the sales tax then that we would get."

Information provided by Legislative Research shows sales and excise tax accounts for 8 percent of family income for those in the bottom 20 percent of Kansas wage earners, but has a decreasing impact for those who make more. For the top 1 percent of wage earners, only 1 percent goes to sales tax.

Rep. Tim Hodge, a North Newton Democrat who has proposed tax relief for food sales in the past and campaigned on the issue, said a family of four could use the little bit of money saved to pay for an occasional night out.

Hodge complained that when LLC tax cuts produced a budget crisis, lawmakers initially chose to raise sales tax rather than repeal the cuts.

"I want to make one thing clear," Hodge said. "For the last 10 years, we have used and abused the sales tax whenever there's any kind of recession or shortage at the state government level."

Casey Cordts, a pediatrician for Stormont-Vail hospital in Topeka, said a reduction would help families make healthier choices with the food they buy.

He said one in five adolescents in Kansas are obese, and the problem has worsened in recent years. Every nutrition counseling conversation, he said, comes down to what a family can afford.

Federal guidelines recommend "all doctors always work on increasing the availability of affordable healthy food, such as fruits and vegetables, and policies like these certainly do play into that," Cordts said.

John Donley, of the Kansas Farm Bureau, warned that a shift in sales tax policy could lead to additional reform. Perhaps this is the first step, he said, toward replacing sales tax with a value-added tax system, which would apply to the production of goods.

"I'm paid to be paranoid," Donley said. "I've been told that. I probably am being paranoid, but I'm here today to basically put the line in the sand, stake the flag, saying we do not support reducing the state sales tax because we do believe that the next step is, well, what about that livestock exemption. Maybe we should charge them at 1 percent."

Eric Stafford, lobbyist for Kansas Chamber, said the organization wasn't taking a position on the policy but had concerns about the way food is defined. He noted the presence in Topeka of a Mars manufacturing facility and said a Twix bar would count, because it contains flour, but M&Ms would be excluded.

Adrienne Olejnik, of Kansas Action for Children, said the state should revisit the food sales tax rebate program rather than touch the tax rate. The program's refunds, which were available for households with less than $30,615 in annual income, were eliminated by the state in 2013.

She said KAC recognizes the burden of the sales tax but cautioned against changing any part of the tax structure this session.

"There are a lot of unknowns and things that need to be resolved before we consider buying down the food sales tax rate," Olejnik said.