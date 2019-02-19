Jay Morgan Jolliff was born on Dec. 1, 1956 in Wichita, to Keith and JoAnn Jolliff. Jay was the oldest of three boys. He died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at his home in McPherson due to complications of pneumonia.

Shortly after Jay was born, they moved to Newton, where Jay lived and worked for most of his life. He graduated from Newton High School in 1974. He had degrees from both Hutchinson Community College and Wichita State University. Jay was best known when he worked at a local clinic as a Physician’s Assistant.

Jay’s passion was fishing. He loved to cast a line, whether it was on a local river or pond. His second love was of cars.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a son, Tyler and granddaughter Oakley; stepson Aaron Wald, wife Brie and grandchildren Brennan, Juliene, Jaden and Alec; brothers Bruce (Lori) and Rusty (Lisa); and Jay’s friend Julie Taggart.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the First Christian Church in McPherson.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.