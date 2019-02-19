SALINA — After a maudlin performance Friday, the Newton High School girls’ basketball team picked it up Monday to down Salina Central 58-47 in AV-CTL I play in Salina.

Newton outscored Central 36-21 in the second half to claim the regular-season sweep and improve to 9-10, 6-5 in league play. Central drops to 10-9, 6-6 in league play.

“We had about 12 turnovers in the first half,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and did a much better job of taking care of the basketball. We talked after Friday that we didn’t play bad, we just didn’t play without a lot of energy. The girls responded. We had a quick turnaround tonight. We had a light shootout this morning and the girls answered the call. We need to have that same energy we had against Derby and Maize all the time. We have to be strong with the basketball.”

Newton senior DesiRay Kernel led Newton with 25 points and 22 rebounds, hitting 11 of 12 free throws. Jenisa Cornejo added 11 points.

“We picked it up a lot,” Kernal said. “The last couple of years, we split with them. We would usually lose here. We just picked it up and played together as a team. We picked it up in the third quarter. Against Andover, we didn’t have school and our energy level was low. Today, we didn’t have school. We even slept a little on the bus, but we really had to go out there and get it. When I was rebounding, I was getting fouled pretty hard. My teammates were helping me by boxing out. We just went out and did what we had to do.”

Freshman Aubrie Kierscht led Central with 21 points. Selah Merkle added 16 points.

Newton trailed 7-2 early on one of six shooting. Down 15-8, Kernal hit a three-point play to get Newton within four at the end of the period, 15-11.

A pair of Newton fouls off turnovers led to Central’s Hampton Williams hitting three of four free throws. Newton replied with three of four free throws. Newton drew within two late in the quarter, missing chances to tie. A Merkel putback was the only basket in the last 3:44 of the half, putting Central up 26-22.

Newton had 10 turnovers in the half to six for Central. Newton was eight of 22 shooting, while Central was 10 of 25.

The Railers opened the third quarter with a 9-1 run capped by a Marah Zenner trey. A Bartel 3-pointer, followed by one of two free throws, put Newton up by seven. Newton led 41-35 at the end of the period. After trading points early in the fourth quarter, Newton was able to pull away by as many as 11.

Central made a 6-0 run aided by Railer turovers and missed free throws. Cornejo broke the run with two free throws with 1:46 in regulation. Cornejo followed with two more with 58.9 seconds to play.

Newton ends the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Salina South for senior night.

“They are going to be ready,” Schneider said. “We snuck one out at their place. We won by eight maybe. If we play like this, we’re hard to beat — sharing the basketball and picking each other up.”

NEWTON (9-10, 6-5 AV-CTL I) — Valle 0 1-2 0, 1; Anderson 1 0-1 2, 2; Bartel 2 (1) 1-3 0, 8; Antonowich 1 0-0 4, 2; Zenner 0 (2) 1-2 0, 7; Kernal 7 11-12 1m 25; Slechta 1 0-0 0, 2; Cornejo 1 (2) 4-6 0, 11; Seirer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (4) 18-26 7, 58.

SALINA CENTRAL (10-9, 6-6 AV-CTL I) — Cobb 1 0-0 4, 2; Griffin 0 0-0 3, 0; Kierscht 7 (2) 1-2 1, 21; Merkle 6 4-4 3, 16; Nash 0 0-0 2, 0; Williams 0 4-6 4, 4; Sanderson 2 0-0 3, 4; TOTALS 16 (2) 9-12 20, 47.

Newton;11;11;19;17;—58

S.Central;15;11;9;12;—47