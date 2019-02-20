Topeka police were investigating an attempted aggravated robbery that occurred late Tuesday at a central Topeka convenience store and gas station.

Police Lt. John Trimble said officers were summoned at 11:48 p.m. to the Kwik Shop at 1700 S.W. Topeka Boulevard, where the incident had just occurred.

Trimble said a man entered the store, told a clerk he had a gun under his shirt and demanded cash. When the clerk refused to hand over any money, the man left the store, but not before taking several items with him without paying for them.

Police searched for the individual but weren't able to find him.

There was no indication a weapon was ever displayed.

Trimble said the assailant was a black male wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt and standing about 6 feet 2 and weighing approximately 285 pounds.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.