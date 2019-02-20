Topeka received an official 3.2 inches of snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most recent snowfall brought the seasonal total to 23.3 inches in Topeka, which was 5.5 inches above the normal average of 17.8 inches.

Other areas in northeast Kansas received similar amounts of snowfall by Wednesday morning.

Molly Hadfield, media relations director for the city of Topeka, said crews spent Wednesday plowing slush from primary and secondary streets. She said the sun, above-freezing temperatures and traffic were making most streets wet with dry spots.

"With a continued forecast of warmer temperatures tomorrow, crews will not be plowing in residential neighborhoods," Hadfield said.

She said the city's regular four-person crew would work Wednesday night to address any problems.

The National Weather Service said Baldwin City in Douglas County received 3.0 inches; a mile northeast of Lecompton, near the Douglas-Jefferson County line, received 4.0 inches; Hoyt in Jackson County received 3.5 inches; the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan in Riley County received 2.0 inches; and 7 miles southeast of Overbrook in Osage County received 1.8 inches.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Topeka said no additional snow was expected for the next few days, though they were keeping an eye on a system that could arrive by Friday night.

With temperatures projected to be in the 40s both Friday and Saturday, forecasters said there was a greater likelihood for rain rather than snow this weekend.

Meanwhile, schools across Topeka and Shawnee County, as well as in other parts of northeast Kansas, were closed Wednesday as a result of the snowfall.

The capital city has had 15 calendar days of measurable snowfall so far this season. Topeka's average annual number of days with measurable snowfall is 14.

Official snowfall measurements for Topeka are taken at the weather service office at 1116 N.E. Strait at Philip Billard Municipal Airport in the city's Oakland community.